I grew up in a time when rivers were so polluted they caught fire. There were signs keeping different races from using bathrooms and drinking fountains or eating in restaurants or sleeping in hotels. The KKK was considered a ‘fraternal organization.’ Even I, a 16 year old girl, had to ask for an equal minimum wage to teach tennis!
Then Americans of both parties and all faiths came together and elected representatives to make changes protecting our environment, guaranteeing racial equality, and promoting women’s rights.
I believe in our democracy. I watched it work as I grew to adulthood, and have voted in every election since 1968. I believe in taking personal initiative and benefitting from my own hard work. I believe our country thrives when we understand, respect, and care for each other. I believe in protecting our physical environment, and protecting the civil rights of all. I believe in celebrating diversity, supporting public education, resolving differences non-violently. I believe in finding ways to meet the society’s need for shelter, food, healthcare, safety, and economic security.
We are so fortunate to live in the United States of America! We are blessed with the freedom to voice our opinions and to work together FOR THE COMMON GOOD. We may not always agree, but it is our right and responsibility to preserve the process of coming to consensus. We will not accomplish the goals of our democracy by demonizing our neighbor or undermining the integrity of that process.
We must not let the great gains we have made over my lifetime be erased! We are all Americans, fortunate to live in the longest surviving democracy. Regardless of political party or religious affiliation, it is up to us to preserve it for the generations to come.
