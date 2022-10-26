Letters to editor

I grew up in a time when rivers were so polluted they caught fire. There were signs keeping different races from using bathrooms and drinking fountains or eating in restaurants or sleeping in hotels. The KKK was considered a ‘fraternal organization.’ Even I, a 16 year old girl, had to ask for an equal minimum wage to teach tennis!

Then Americans of both parties and all faiths came together and elected representatives to make changes protecting our environment, guaranteeing racial equality, and promoting women’s rights.

