Senator Cruz from Texas, and others, have suggested that schools need guards to try to prevent more massacres such as just happened in Uvalde, Texas. An idea worth examining, but why stop with schools? We have seen mass shootings in grocery stores, department stores and houses of worship, to name the most prominent places. There are roughly 100,000 schools, 380,000 houses of worship, 60,000 grocery stores and 6000 department stores in the U.S., or about 550,000 places worthy of protection. Protection should be provided by highly trained people who are ready for combat, and there would need to be at least two such persons for each location - you always want to have backup available in combat situations. So that would be about 1.1 million combat-ready persons, at a minimum. By the way, the total armed forces of the U.S. number about 1.4 million. So what would this new cadre of combat people cost? A sergeant in the U.S. Army - the sort of well trained person you would want for this job - is paid anywhere from $3500 to $4500 a month, or $42,000 to $54,000 a year. Plus medical and other benefits, of course. So we would be looking at a yearly cost of roughly 46 billion to 59 billion dollars per year for the whole country, at least. For Oregon the cost would be roughly $500 million to $600 million per year. My question is, who is going to pick up the tab for this expense?
Jon Orloff
Rockaway Beach
(0) comments
