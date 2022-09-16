Letters to editor

I have seen comments from my neighbors wondering if there is a “vision” for Oceanside or who don’t feel “local control” or keeping our “TLT money” will be worth a new bureaucracy or city tax. I have just one question for them: Does the County and our Board of Commissioners have a vision for our unincorporated community of Oceanside? If so, their vision seems to be that Oceanside should be the county’s “cash cow” – generating substantial taxes to support County government, schools and their TLT grants to other communities while insisting that they don’t have the resources to address Oceanside’s concerns.

Thinking about an Oceanside “vision” made me realize that few people have actually talked about the practical benefits of becoming an independent city.

