I have seen comments from my neighbors wondering if there is a “vision” for Oceanside or who don’t feel “local control” or keeping our “TLT money” will be worth a new bureaucracy or city tax. I have just one question for them: Does the County and our Board of Commissioners have a vision for our unincorporated community of Oceanside? If so, their vision seems to be that Oceanside should be the county’s “cash cow” – generating substantial taxes to support County government, schools and their TLT grants to other communities while insisting that they don’t have the resources to address Oceanside’s concerns.
Thinking about an Oceanside “vision” made me realize that few people have actually talked about the practical benefits of becoming an independent city.
Our property taxes are definitely high enough, but I support incorporation because, unlike most taxes, I will see a concrete benefit from a city tax that costs me a few hundred dollars a year.
1. … our Community assumes control of Pacific Avenue and musters the resources to sensibly design how visitors drive and park around the beach access, staying out of village neighborhoods;
2. … our Community can to plan ahead for anticipated growth along Cape Meares Loop Highway to avoid chaotic commercial development and promote housing options that will attract younger residents;
3. … our Community, which endures the effects of lodging strangers in our neighborhoods, actually benefits from the taxes we generate;
4. … a council of locally-elected residents, with Community input, writes and enforces the rules governing requests for exceptions to our zoning rules by developers.
5. … a report of late-night noise, unsafe fireworks, improper parking or an unruly dog prompts a timely and reliable response by a paid community staff person or patroller.
6. … our Community has the resources to plan ahead for natural disasters, like tsunamis or wildfires, may leave residents and hundreds of summer or spring break day visitors stranded together for an extended period of time;
7. … local roads in all parts of Oceanside receive scheduled maintained and potholes are filled with days of being reported;
8. … our Community has the TLT resources to build tourism-related infrastructure, like trails or paths, that benefit Oceansiders as well as visitors.
10 … our Community provides meaningful and rewarding ways for our accomplished population to offer their skills and experience for the good of our community.
In short, which “vision” of a future Oceanside should we choose? Ten years from now, will Oceanside be better off by continuing to rely on County management, or by taking control of our own destiny by uniting as an incorporated City of Oceanside? I hope the answer is as clear to our neighbors as it is to me. Either way, I know that I will be voting “Yes” for Oceanside Incorporation in November.
