As a retired Tillamook County Commissioner and life-long resident, I have always cared deeply about our county. It was very comforting for me to have Mary Faith Bell take my place on the County Commission. Now we have another wonderful opportunity.
I knew some time ago that my friend and fellow Commissioner Bill Baertlein was also considering retirement. Knowing this, I approached Erin Skaar several times to encourage her to run for Bill’s position when he retired. I wasn’t alone. There were people all across our wonderful county who also wanted her to run because they recognized her talents.
However, we had to wait. Erin is the Executive Director of Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE). She created a collaboration to bring funding into Tillamook County for an affordable housing complex, to be built this year. She couldn’t commit to running for Bill’s seat until this task was completed. It’s this dedication to her work and our county that exemplifies her values.
Anybody who has worked with her will tell you that she is a true leader; is personable and very intelligent. I can’t tell you how pleased I am to have her on the ballot. Please join me in voting for Erin Skaar.
Tim Josi
Retired Tillamook County Commissioner.”
