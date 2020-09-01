As a teacher in my community, one of my highest priorities is the education of our students. This is going to be a challenging school year for students, educators, and families as we face the many hurdles posed by COVID 19.
We need a representative that understands education and has the experience necessary to stand up for our students and educators. Suzanne Weber was a teacher for 30 years right here in Tillamook. Many of the excellent people in our community knew her first as their elementary teacher.
She also served as a representative and negotiator for her Teachers’ Union during her career as an educator. There’s no doubt about it, Suzanne has the experience necessary to advocate for our students, educators, and families in Salem. Suzanne already has nearly 20 years experience in a nonpartisan role as Tillamook’s mayor.
As her rich history of serving our community on the North Coast demonstrates, Suzanne knows the needs of this district like the back of her hand. Her success as a nonpartisan mayor gives me complete confidence that she will always vote on policy and NOT partisanship. Suzanne will always fight for what’s best for our district, and will always advocate on behalf of our students.
Ellie Hilger
Bay City
