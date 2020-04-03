I’m guessing that if you already know Erin Skaar, you are planning on supporting her for County Commissioner. If you don’t already know her, I’d like for you to know why I am voting for her. In the time that I’ve gotten to know her as a candidate for County Commissioner I’ve have been so very impressed with how she brings everyone to the table.
In these times where there are so many contentious issues, Erin believes that everyone has a right to their ideas, and that in fact she can learn from each person’s unique idea. She also imagines that there is a solution that can bring people together and include all sides of an issue.
She’s not naïve enough to think that a solution can make everyone happy, but at least if she is our new Commissioner, everyone can and will feel heard, listened to, and maybe even included in a solution. Erin is very knowledgeable about so many issues that face our times at the local, state, and federal levels and what she doesn’t know, she researches and researches.
She is kind and believes everyone has rights and she has worked hard to make our county a better place to live and to be proud of. Please check out www.VoteErinSkaar.org, and vote for Erin Skaar if you want your issues heard.
Andrea Goss
Tillamook
