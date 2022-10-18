I’m voting for Dr. Cyrus Javadi for the Oregon State Legislature and would encourage you to vote for him also.
While I served on the Tillamook Urban Renewal Agency, our panel reviewed a loan request presented to the Agency by Dr. Javadi. We approved his request, with conditions. Dr. Cyrus met every condition of the proposal.....and more.
