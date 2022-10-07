I’ve known Betsy Johnson for over 25 years as a State Representative, a County Commissioner and now a Bay City Counselor. Betsy has been my State Senator for well over 20 years. Like many in her legislative district, I know her very well. Many Democrats, Republicans and Independents, including me, considered her to be the best State Senator in Oregon.
Now we get to share her with the rest of Oregon as our next Governor. Betsy doesn’t care what your party affiliation is. She cares about serving you. She is Brilliant, witty and your best friend if you have a problem with the state government.
