We have three “choices” for Governor on the ballot this year. Let’s review:
• Tina Kotek – Its hard to get excited for just more of the same … and that’s exactly what Tina Kotek brings to the table.
• Christine Drazan – A Trumpish election denier type spewing the tired GOP “populist” hot button agenda items and buzz words. Great sounding goals with no details on how she intends to achieve them.
• Betsy Johnson – Demands others accept “responsibility” while she dodged it claiming “legislative immunity.” Bottom line – another duplicitous politician.
I don’t know about you, but this looks like a “why bother choice.”
Ed Rutledge
Tierra Del Mar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.