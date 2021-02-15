Why is Tillamook County near the bottom in receiving vaccinations? As of today, January 19th, according to the Oregon Health COVID - People Vaccinated by County website, Tillamook ranks fourth from the bottom with 422 vaccinations per 10,000 population. Only Douglas, Malheur, and Columbia counties have a lower ranking. While the number of deaths is interesting and scary, I am more interested in the process of vaccinating this county's population. When will it be happening, how will we be notified, where will it occur? Headlines about vaccinations continuing to occur are too vague and provide no useful information. Neither my pharmacy nor my doctor know, and all of my friends and family are asking the same question. The Headlight Herald should investigate and report, and our county commissioners should step forward and get involved.
PS: Thanks to the mask wearers for keeping this 80-year-old alive.
-John Tenny, Pacific City
(0) comments
