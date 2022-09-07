The measure to incorporate the Village of Oceanside seeks to turn a mostly part-time residential community into a fully functioning city, despite having only slightly more than 300 full-time residents.
In addition, should the measure be successful, the new city will be governed by an electorate of a simple majority of those full-time residents. This paltry populace alone should give one pause in voting for the measure. However, larger fiscal issues are looming and these should compel any Oceanside taxpayer to vote “NO” on incorporation.
As Oceansiders who oppose incorporation, we supported the recent Library levy approval and the voter-approved school bonds. Such efforts show our civic-mindedness and eagerness to support solutions that benefit everyone. Yet, despite some measures that may prove beneficial to a few in the short term we must also be cognizant of proposed solutions that are unrealistic and do not benefit most of us.
The proposed budget for an incorporated Oceanside is referred to as the Economic Feasibility Report (EFR) in the application for incorporation. It is said to include all reasonable municipal expenses for the next 3 fiscal years. Unfortunately, the EFR provided by the supporters of incorporation conveniently ignores a number of well-known big-ticket items. The proposed EFR is therefore unrealistic and misleading with large, unaccounted for expenditures looming as a fiscal nightmare for the proposed new city and its novice city council.
Let’s consider, for example, the costs for repairing current stormwater drainage issues on Maxwell Mountain alone. Recently, Tillamook Public Works Director Chris Laity stated that these drainage problems would necessitate a preliminary study estimated at a cost of $200,000 with total cost of repairs estimated to be well in the millions at around $20,000,000. Laity stated the work is earmarked as a priority due to avoiding paving roads that would later be torn up for stormwater upgrades. Indeed, after her conversation with Laity regarding the Maxwell Mountain Stormwater Project, Commissioner Skaar stated it “. . . is a mess you know. [the stormwater drainage] Needs to be rebuilt” (BOCC Public Hearing July 13, 2022 time stamp 2:34). Crucially, this drainage repair holds priority over other major road work on Maxwell Mountain and elsewhere, since inadequate stormwater management is an immediate threat to the stability of community hillsides.
Inexplicably, the EFR proposed by the petitioners grossly downplays this cost. The $50,000 Road Maintenance and $30,000 Road Reserves in the petitioner’s Economic Feasibility Report (i.e., beginning the 2024-2025 fiscal year) wouldn’t even fund half of the costs for a study, let alone fund any of the repair work itself. Moreover, the idea that the state or county would help with these costs in the form of a grant is unlikely. Sarah Absher, Director at the Department of Community Development Tillamook County, indicated she and Chris Laity have unsuccessfully approached ODOT for grant funds to do county drainage planning, with Oceanside at the top of the list. The petitioners state they will have volunteers work to pursue these funds but that is putting the cart before the horse. Instead, it seems likely that these $200,000 and $20,000,000 budget expenses would come from one or more additional Tax Increment Funding (TIF) bonds. Such bonds would not have to be voter-approved, and would only require a simple majority vote by an incorporated Oceanside city council. Ultimately, no matter how the Maxwell Mountain storm drainage problem gets addressed it is only one of many facing the small, wannabe city. The Maxwell Mountain Road project is for the storm water drainage system alone and not the necessary road repair following. That will cost more, and so will the similar work needed on Radar Road, Avalon, and Grand Ave to name a few.
The EFR submitted by the petitioners for incorporation conveniently ignores the Maxwell Mountain stormwater drainage issue and other potentially hefty expenses in the future. Yet, such big-ticket expenses inevitably spur small cities struggling to balance their budgets to turn to additional municipal bonds to fund special projects. It therefore stands to reason, the petitioner’s estimate that property taxes would only increase by $0.80 per $1,000 assessed value is very likely to be a gross underestimate of the final costs to all Oceansiders who in the end will be left to pay. For more information, please visit noincorp.com.
