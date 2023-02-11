One drawback of reaching the age of 76 is that I can remember when both parties seemed to care about people and did things to make their lives better. Not that everything was always perfect, but I do remember better times.
Republicans brought us the Interstate Highway System, NASA, and the EPA.
Democrats brought us the G.I. Bill, Medicare, and the Civil Rights Act.
Seems like things started to shift around 1975. Somehow winning began to become more important than the common good. This shift towards meanness seems to continue until the present day.
I may have missed something, but it seems to me the main thing Republicans are interested is tax cuts for the wealthy and forced pregnancies.
Without little or no help from Republicans, Democrats have passed the American Rescue Plan, the Inflation Reduction Act, the Infrastructure Investment, and the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act.
I can easily be wrong. I’ve been wrong many times in my life. I welcome honest, respectful discussion at codger817@gmail.com.
