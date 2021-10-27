For what seems an eternity, the concept "Make America Great Again" has been at the forefront of our collective conscience. I don't think it is working. At no time in my life, can I remember America being less great than it is today.
At 75, I feel very fortunate to have come of age in the 70's, when America's greatness was at its pinnacle. I feel it's been downhill since then.
There are plenty of graphs and statistics that largely confirm my opinion, but I think the basic cause of today's central problem is the loss of something that doesn't show up in any of the graphs or statistics. It was spelled out in a 1968 Diana Ross song, R E S P E C T.
What we've lost is respect, respect for our government, respect for science, and respect for each other. Without respect, the principle of "United we stand, divided we fall." falls apart.
It is a prayer of mine that this time in history represents the extreme swing of history's pendulum. I fervently hope that the pendulum will swing back and that we will again learn to respect again our government, science, and each other.
Respect will lead us back to being united, lack of respect leads to us being divided.
The return of respect cannot be dispensed from above, we must open our minds and our hearts and do it for ourselves.
-Jim Heffernan, Tillamook
