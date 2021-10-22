Recently, an article was posted on the Oregon Coast Alliance (ORCA) website under the “News” and “Victories” tabs. The title of the article was “Wheeler: The End of the Ulbricht Project and the Beginning of a Brighter Future.” The article was about, once again, stopping a developer from building on waterfront property. However, the title of the article is misleading because the project is not at an end.
For years, a small group of Wheeler citizens has vocally opposed a potential development in our small village. In the face of this opposition, other voices and other opinions have been drowned out. Has yours?
Will Wheeler have a “brighter future” if development is stifled? Probably not. Do you really want to sit back and let only one small group determine the future for Wheeler? We urge our neighbors to become acquainted with all sides of the current, proposed development plans and any future plans. Take time to learn about the options and make your voices heard about what you believe to be in the best interests of Wheeler.
We encourage our fellow citizens to join us at City Council and Planning Commission meetings. Become informed. Get involved. Make your voices known.
-Mary Leverette, Cynthia Simmons and Jane Geason, Wheeler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.