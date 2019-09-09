I’d like to present an idea for use of the space at the intersection of Rtes. 6 and 101, now vacant after the intersection re-design.
While the city has retired the iconic phrase: “Land of trees, cheese and ocean breeze” it remains in the memory of many, both residents and visitors, as an apt and unique description of Tillamook.
That being the case, it would be a salute to that phrase to erect a sculpture capturing that image and welcoming visitors to the city, having all these elements: honoring trees and diary farms, with an added kinetic element depicting wind.
Of course the price tag of such a venture is formidable, but as a permanent installation, the cost would eventually be offset by the attraction itself drawing visitors to specifically see the monument. Since its location would be at the entrance to the city and at a busy intersection, it might not be an attraction for pedestrians to access, but more an iconic symbol of our area, large enough to be enjoyed from various angles by passersby. Perhaps it would eventually be a prelude to a Sculpture Garden, which would be a truly unique attraction, unlike anything else along the coast, inviting tourists to linger and explore the city.
There are several bronze foundries in Joseph, Oregon, and probably others around the state. Perhaps there could be a competition to elicit ideas and designs. The city’s development staff could access foundations and grants that might support this endeavor.
At any rate, the image of Bossy the Cow is sweet, and might be retained, but Tillamook needs something large and three-dimensional to capture the attention of those who might otherwise drive on through it - something to entice motorists to explore the town, instead of continuing to drive on through it, heading either north or south.
