Garibaldi’s finances haven’t been great for years. Since the 2014-2015 fiscal year, we’ve been late on our finance audits to the state, but they were getting done. That changed in 2018-2019 when our accounting became so bad that when era was analyzed last year by former government financial auditor Linda Bade, she described the accounting as too negligent to be fraud.
In chats with Linda Bade, she said the 2019 Council approved a $20,000 contract with Milt Johnson to repair all the accounting. The reality was City Manager Wullschlager had Johnson do accounting and bank reconciliations from only 2018, and forensic odds & ends from the same time period. Wullschlager then let Johnson go for ASM Rieger / Longfellow, then told council he let Johnson go because it was “Tax Season,” even though he was let go in May of 2019 – after tax season.
Also, a System Development Charges loan for the Port of Garibaldi had no documentation for ratification by council, or a signed copy of the contract in the office. Per local code, the only exemption to council ratification for SDCs is City-related business, which this wasn’t. As it stands, the Port still has a 2% flat loan, and the City is covering the rest. The first mention of it in meeting minutes is a bullet point from then-Public Works Director Lettenmaier’s report stating he worked on it (Circa August 2018).
As it stands, we’re still trying to finish the ’20 audits, and that’s because of the accounting. We’re about to pay out the nose for a municipal accountant with CSI-style forensic sills. Without the accounting, we can’t do the audits. Without the audits, the state can’t verify our financial health. If we continue to fall behind, the state can remove our ability to spend like they did in Lexington, Oregon in 2019. Without spending, we can’t pay workers, we likely death spiral to charter dissolution. And we become a ghost town, like those rotting pier posts in Miami Cove.
Most of the last six weeks, Linda & my wife have been working on a budget supplemental to overhaul our budget pay for these layers of accounting and all the other expert services the City’s been forced to hire. They just received an email from the day-to-day accountants stating they did an incredible job. Steps in the right direction.
