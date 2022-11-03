Letters to editor

Garibaldi’s finances haven’t been great for years. Since the 2014-2015 fiscal year, we’ve been late on our finance audits to the state, but they were getting done. That changed in 2018-2019 when our accounting became so bad that when era was analyzed last year by former government financial auditor Linda Bade, she described the accounting as too negligent to be fraud.

In chats with Linda Bade, she said the 2019 Council approved a $20,000 contract with Milt Johnson to repair all the accounting. The reality was City Manager Wullschlager had Johnson do accounting and bank reconciliations from only 2018, and forensic odds & ends from the same time period.  Wullschlager then let Johnson go for ASM Rieger / Longfellow, then told council he let Johnson go because it was “Tax Season,” even though he was let go in May of 2019 – after tax season.

