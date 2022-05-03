$50 Library card gets my yes vote. Unfortunately I don’t live out of county so I am not qualified for the card. Some residents use the library a lot. Some a little. Some not at all. Somehow have to make the funding for the library fair to everyone. The card fee for out of county people indicates the value of the library services at $50 a year. Take a look at your tax bill to see what you pay.
Jerrold Rzuczek
Tillamook
