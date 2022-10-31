We hear so much about what Betsy Johnson has done in the past and being in charge of a company. Why don’t we hear where she stands on gun control and her connection with the NRA? Something needs to be done about guns, all types of guns. Nobody is talking about taking anybody’s Second Amendment rights away, but the ordinary citizen doesn’t need to run around with an assault rifle. Just ask the parents in Uvalde.
Jan MacLaren
