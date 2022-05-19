I grew up in the shadow of the Vietnam War, in the shadow of hippie culture. I admired the hippies’ and their anti-establishment ways, how they were always standing up to the man, protesting wars, practicing alternative medicines, eating organic foods, and demanding freedom for all of humanity. Power to the people baby!
But now, two years into what I call Covid1984, the hippie veil has lifted and I now see them (and leftists in general) for what they have become: a delusional group of fascist-leaning fake liberals who demand their superiority, not equality. A group consumed with self-righteousness and riddled with fear and rife with Orwellian double-speak. The Age Of Aquarius has turned into a bad acid trip.
Hippies are one of the biggest supporters of the war with Russia that was started by NATO and the Biden Administration and that corrupt thug Zelensky. I see it in their blue and yellow signs, which are de facto calls for escalating violence in Ukraine with Biden’s ‘aid’, forty-billion in arms sales from the military-industrial-complex, that bureaucratic monster responsible for the horrific Vietnam War.
I think it’s fair to call Obama a ‘hippie sympathizer’ or a ‘leftist’ or a ‘progressive’, and it was he and Victoria Nuland who worked to overthrow the Ukrainian government in 2014, then gave the newly-installed Ukrainian thugs 4.5 billion in military-industrial-complex weaponry. But don’t ask the supposed anti-war hippies about this, they’ve been too busy demanding I shoot an untested vaccine and masking my daughter all day at school. They haven’t taken the time to look at Biden’s culpability in what is now the beginnings of World War Three, or World War Woke as I call it.
Lately, these pachouli-smelling remnants of the ‘love’ revolution that never was, these hateful bohemians, are getting all riled up, blocking traffic and chanting ‘My Body My Choice!’ But when it comes to my body and Big Pharma’s experimental vax? It’s “My Body Their Choice”.
This is well beyond hypocrisy, it’s authoritarian-based mental illness, it’s spiritual decay.
Oh, but that most-famous of hippie gatherings! The Oregon Country Fair! Surely that most-sacred of hippie institutions has maintained it’s strong stance against corporate tyranny and medical fascism? Surely those hippies truly understand what freedom, counter-culture, and alternative health actually mean? Right? Wrong.
The Oregon Country Fair is now brought to you by Pfizer. More accurately, if you don’t shoot Pfizer of Moderna or J&J’s junk, you gotta go drop your acid somewhere else this summer, because nobody is getting past the gate without that experimental vax running through their veins.
Merry Prankster Ken Kesey, Oregon’s most-famous hippie and founder of the Oregon Country Fair, reportedly refused to attend the annual gathering after organizers erected a fence around the Veneta property. Would Ken have turned himself into a genetically-modified organism by shooting Big Pharma’s experimental mRNA-technology in order to attend the supposed antiestablishment, anti-corporate, all-natural, freedom-loving event he started decades ago? Who knows, I’ve been continuously shocked by those that have embraced today’s medical fascism, but if a fence turned off Ken to his fellow hippies, I’m thinking he would have kept his body organic and stayed far away from what has become a sad, dystopian affair.
And I recently stopped Rockin’ in Neil Young’s “Free World” after watching him demand a Big Tech streamer censor vaccine views that were contrary to his. Now, when his fake freedom loving song comes on the radio, I laugh my ass off. I just can’t help it. I saw Neil perform live, and also I saw his fellow anti-first amendment, anti-freedom, Big Pharma-loving former bandmates, who I can now fairly call fascists, David Crosby and Graham Nash. I want my money back.
And now I’m watching aging fake hippies and self-described witches demand pickleball players at NCRD courts shoot Big Pharma’s experimental junk in order to play pickleball. These genetically-modified organisms self-righteously eat organic food while demanding organic humans (those who have not vaxxed) be officially disallowed to play with them on the same court. I’m not even getting into vaccine efficacy here, or that the courts are outside, which lends even more incredulousness to their fascistic demand.
But the thing that really pisses me off about these fake hippies is that they’ve made Ronald Reagan be right. Not a fan of the man at all, which is why it irks me so, but it was Reagan who correctly said, “…if fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism.”
And here we are. Yikes.
Andy Norris
Wheeler!
