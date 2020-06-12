Imagine you are a logger and you are injured, and then imagine that your medical care is fully paid by your country, your Federal government, the United States of America and that you will not have to worry about going bankrupt to pay for your care. That is Medicare for all.
Imagine you are being paid a living wage by the saw mills that have just recieved a tax cut from Donald Trump and the Republicans in Congress and that you did not have to pay premiums to health care insurance companys, who dole out your care to suit their corporate greed, while they pay little if any taxes at all.
Imagine that if you are injured through no fault of your own, your family would be able to stay in their home and not fear hunger.
Imagine if sustained yield were not a corporate forestry management myth.
Imagine if the millionaires, multimillionaires and billionaires and corporations could find something more than the accumulation of money be a measure of their wealth and their worth?
I am not sure what Timber Unity wants other than money. We all want money, but at what cost.
I believe that if Timber Unity wants to make their lives better, it should include clean air, clear water, medicare for all, education for their children and everything else that the rich are unwilling to share with anyone.
Timber Unity, please write back and tell us all how happy you are with your medical care, the education of your children, the cleanliness of the air and water you consume.
I think that Timber Unity should demand that Donald Trump and the Republican Party, allocate funds to support their familys and not to expand the greed of the already wealthy.
I urge Timber Unity to write back and tell us all what they really want and if it is what they really want or is it what their employer, the mill, wants?
Richard Teerman
Rockaway Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.