I heard that the Commissioner’s meeting 12-8-21 was disrupted by a group of people who refused to don masks and that the police were asked to escort them out.
My reaction was, “No, that must be a rumor. That wouldn’t happen in Tillamook. We’re “law-abiden’ folk”.”
Sadly, I was wrong. What I wanted to dismiss as rumor, turned out to be fact.
What’s become of us? Our forebears suffered and sacrificed every day of their lives to build this wonderful country. Today, we snivel, whimper and whine about the inconvenience of wearing a mask indoors.
If this is the stuff we’re made of, I do not rate our prospects for the future very highly.
Jim Heffernan
Tillamook
