Science and technology are the driving force behind much that is happening in the world today. So I ask the question - Why is the population of the US only 4% literate in these fields? Why? What are they teaching in the schools today? In Kindergarten? Critical race theory? really? and how about gender identity? In kindergarten, first grade, etc.? My opinion, since this has effected my grandchildren in a negative way, is that this is wrong. Teaching concepts about sexual identification, and the history of racism in the US is wrong at least in K through 3 grades. I think these subjects are better off being taught at a higher grade level or in high school. Also I have taught in early age classrooms and my observation is that the most important thing you teach kids, besides the 3 R’s - reading, writing, and ‘rithmetic is how to share, how to get along, and how to be caring of others.
My grandkids (from another state) have all graduated from school, and the positive thing that I can relate is that they are all getting over this early age indoctrination on their own, while they are out in the real world. They came out of school either “gay” or the opposite sex of what they are. So the family, including me, all supported them even though we knew they were not gay or the opposite sex. The youngest one begged for a sex change operation and even started taking testosterone.while still in school.
I just had a nice visit with the youngest one, who I haven’t seen in 15 years, who stated “Oh! I am all over that! that was a long time ago.” I just want to be myself!. So you have to get out of school before you can “be yourself”?
What are the local schools teaching your children?
Dixie Gainer
Nehalem
