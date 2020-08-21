A couple of weeks ago I wrote a letter to the editor, expressing my desire for more unity rather than polarity. I think Joe Biden’s pick for his running mate is a beautiful example of that and hopefully will be an example to all of us to come together. Two very different humans, helping form a picture of America: a male and a female, a range of age, racial diversity, both who grew up in less than wealthy families and saw the struggles we Americans face today, east coast/west coast, one from an immigrant family. Thank you, Joe for your thoughtful pick as your running mate. To Oregonians: PLEASE VOTE and VOTE EARLY!
Andrea Goss
Netarts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.