Congratulations, Dairy Parade Association! The Dairy Parade Association deserves a hip-hip-hooray for the exciting and uplifting Dairy Parade celebration. It was everything a parade should be; music dancing, big trucks, princesses, floats, and more. The Shriners from Portland were heartwarming, and the participation was impressive. What more could you ask for. Thank you Dairy Parade Association, participants, and volunteers. Good job everyone!
Helen Wright
Bay City
