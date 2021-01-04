Early morning call; Thought it might be my family but no. Seems I need to extend my fifteen year old car’s warranty. Next call: I have very hard time understanding him. Think he needs more lessons on how to speak English. He asks me to turn on my computer and says I have big problem. I tell him he is big problem. Next call: Microsoft says my license has expired. Push 1 and I hung up. Next call: My Apple account has been compromised, Now I do eat many apples but I don’t have an Apple account. Next call: They are taking $391.95 out of my checking account by the end of the day but that is OK because the next call says that I can get a reverse mortgage to pay for it.
I still haven’t heard from my family and it’s getting so I hate answering the phone. Have a great day and Merry Christmas.
-Harry Tarr, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.