Our law enforcement officers are under attack. One only need turn on the news or read the newspaper to see it. While it is easy to dismiss these attacks as Portland’s problem, the hate of our first responders by extremists is evident here on the coast, as well.
At an anti-police demonstration in Seaside some time ago, we saw their message out in full force. I will give credit where credit is due; their actions remained peaceful and they didn’t cause damage like their comrades in Portland. However, their message was just as hateful. Several held signs calling all police officers racist. The group regularly chanted, “All cops are bastards” in unison. Seaside Police Officers did an amazing job keeping peace despite the hatred being spewed at them.
We need leaders in rural Oregon who support our local police officers. These men and women are our neighbors who put their lives on the line every day to protect our homes, our businesses and our lives. In the race for the Oregon Legislature, Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber is endorsed by the Oregon Chiefs of Police Association, Sheriffs of Oregon, Oregon Coalition of Police and Sheriffs, and numerous local law enforcement officers. Debbie Boothe-Schmidt is endorsed by Indivisible North Coast Oregon, an extremist organization that has publicly endorsed defunding the police.
If you want to support our local first responders, your choice is clear. Vote for Suzanne Weber. If you want to defund the police, Boothe-Schmidt is your best option.
Marlene Acker
Tillamook County
