We want to thank Debbie Booth-Schmidt and Melissa Cribbins for running for state legislature representing Tillamook County. They provided important perspectives on issues like workers rights, education, conservation, healthcare and COVID recovery that wouldn’t have been discussed had they not run. Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, seeking positive change for our community by running for public office is extremely patriotic.
Regardless of who you voted for, we’re all on the same team. We the Democrats of Tillamook County wish Republicans Suzanne Weber and Dick Anderson success representing us in the Oregon state legislature. In return, we expect them to listen to, represent and show up for those in our community who did not vote for them. We believe that's the way forward in these divisive times that are concerning for us all.
-Peter Marks, Nehalem
Member of the Tillamook County Democrats Communication Committee
