I am the owner of Las Margaritas in Tillamook, I’ve owned and operated the restaurant for 25 years in Tillamook.
We love all our customers, but from time to time, we get someone who refuses to pay their bill for one reason or another. This happened the other day.
I had a table of five ladies, who treated our staff badly and yelled at me personally over Taco Salad we prepared, she wanted to teach me how to cook Mexican food. Her problem was that the salad was cold. I explained that lettuce is cold and has to be kept in the refrigerator so, it’s a salad and has to be served cold.
They then refused to pay their bill after the large order was delivered to their table, while yelling at me in my place of business. I have had people run out on their tab before, but never have I been treated like this in my many years serving our signature Mexican food. 99.9 percent of the time people are very happy with our food,service and the overall experience. Not this table. They were very angry people who were looking for a free meal in my opinion, while chastising me in front of my customers, staff and family. One lady was very angry, I believe the term today is a real “Karen.” Wish I recorded it to show everyone how badly this group of ladies acted and how badly they treated me. This was very confusing to me.
I had to call the Tillamook Police, to get them involved because this group of ladies were disrupting our business while trying to walk out after ordering a large order of food. The police showed up within minutes, I was not expecting anything to happen, because I’ve called before and since it’s a nonemergency call, they have never showed up. This time was different. A very professional and nice officer showed up very quickly, confronted the group of ladies, listened to their story then talked to me, a few of our customers as well and saw the table of food. The officer returned to the group of ladies, and made them pay for the food after collecting all the information from them, me and some of the customers who witnessed the confrontation.
I would like to thank the Tillamook Police Dept. for their professional handling of this situation and for supporting me with their quick and professional service. We thank all our customers and love serving our guests.
-Victoria Mata, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.