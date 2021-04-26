We are very happy to take this opportunity to show our support to Eva Manderson, as she is running for re-election for Tillamook School District Board position 3. The three of us have worked together under Eva’s leadership in the past at Tillamook Early Learning Center (Former Tillamook Bay Child Care Center) and one of us is currently working with Eva at Northwest Regional Child Resource and Referral.
It has always been clear to us that Eva’s main concern is that all children get an equal chance at education and all families get the support they need. Her vision and hard work have been instrumental in making positive changes for children, from Infants and Toddlers to seniors in high school. We really believe that thanks to Eva, Early Childhood Education in our community finally got the recognition and the respect it deserved.
Eva is accepting of all people, of all backgrounds, and of all cultures, whether it is country culture or family culture.
Eva has done a remarkable job as a Tillamook School District Board Member and it only makes sense to say that she definitely is the right person for the position and that she is running for re-election for the right reasons.
We are fully supporting Eva Manderson for position 3 and we strongly encourage our community to do the same.
-Marichona Brassfield, Tiffiny Bofill, Eve Josi
