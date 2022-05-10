We are supporting Mary Faith Bell for Tillamook County Commissioner because she is the best person for the job. Her opponent, Graydon Hallock, has an extensive record of both criminal and civil matters. What stands out the most are the
Family Abuse Prevention Act charges. Go check out his record on the Tillamook County Circuit Court public computer in the courthouse. His record, and the pattern of abusive behavior in it, speak for themselves.
When asked about his criminal history at the Pacific City candidates forum, Graydon answered as if he’s only been in trouble once. He seemed to be referring to the time in 2015 that he hit the mother of his child with a vehicle, while the child was in the vehicle, for which he was convicted of two counts of recklessly endangering another person, one count each for the victim and the child. Describing this incident in the Pacific City forum, Graydon blamed the victim, said he was falsely accused, said the court was wrong and he’s going to get his record expunged.
Hallock admitted that he was sentenced to 24 months of probation on two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and that prior to that, he had been subject to the conditions of a security release agreement. He admitted that he served 45 days in the Tillamook County Jail and was given credit for time served. He also admitted that he was ordered to complete a batterer’s intervention program and a 12-week nurturing parent class. A month after that judgment, an arraignment order was issued against him for contempt and failure to follow the action plan set by the court.
This is one example from his lengthy record. He didn’t show up for the AAUW candidates forum at all, maybe because he didn’t want to answer any more questions about his crimes. Bottom line: we don’t want a commissioner who threatens, hurts and endangers women and children and thinks he’s above the law.
We stand with women and children. We stand with victims.
We stand with leaders who will work to protect victims. We stand with Mary Faith Bell.
Carrie Fuller, Tillamook
Lauren Wilks, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.