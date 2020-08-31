Are you concerned with how Oregon is being run? Are you worried that current Oregon politicians are throwing Oregonians under the climate bus with extreme environmental measures designed to offset Asian polluters but that scientists say won’t actually have an impact on carbon emissions? These environmental policies will add many new taxes to Oregonians and Oregon businesses without helping the climate situation at all!
Please join me in voting for SUZANNE WEBER, who has lived in Tillamook since 1970 and is an active and vibrant part of our community. She is endorsed by Oregon Small Business Association, Oregon Farm Bureau, TimberUnity and others!
Julie Stockfleth
Clatsop County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.