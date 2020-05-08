I am so deeply disappointed to find that I live in a community that does not take the coronavirus seriously. The few times I have ventured out, I see the majority of people not wearing masks or observing physical distancing practices. Given all the issues we face in our community (a high level of poverty, health problems, and a lack of medical resources) it is hard to understand why people are behaving this way.
I wear a mask when in indoor public places, not for me, but for YOU. I want you to know that I understand that I could be asymptomatic and still give you the virus. No, I don’t “live in fear” of the virus, I just want to be a part of the solution, not the problem. I don’t feel like the “government is controlling me”.
Wearing a mask doesn’t make me weak, scared, stupid or even “controlled”, it makes me considerate. Wearing a mask shows you are thinking of others and care about their well being. Wearing a mask shows respect for all the essential workers who are risking their lives for us everyday. It recognizes that we are all in this together.
Nancy Almand
Rockaway Beach
