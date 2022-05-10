The North Tillamook Library in Manzanita is one of the beauties of the area that first attracted us to Manzanita. Years later when I retired, I made my first volunteer commitment to the library. Libraries are the heart and soul of communities and are reflective of the community they serve.
Our Library serves the three villages and the surrounding rural area in north County. It makes available books, movies, free wifi, computer and printer access, assistance in finding resources, the next great read and the use of free community space and programs. With your free library card, you have access to digital books, movies, magazines, out reach programs and the Bookmobile. It continued to safely provide these services during COVID restrictions.
The library system in Tillamook County receives 95% of its operating support from a 5-year levy which expires June 2022. Measure 29-164, on the May Ballot, will renew the operating levy for another 5 years. The current rate of 65 cents per $1,000 assessed value will be the same for the next 5 years. The libraries are a widely recognized asset by the people who live here.
Failure of the levy will mean the loss of libraries and the programs they provide. Programs such as literacy for preschoolers, summer reading activities designed to sustain readers between school years and online homework and tutoring services. The bookmobile brings books to residents of nursing homes and rural families. Libraries provide resources for job-seekers including access to computers, assistance and instruction for seeking employment.
I urge you to join me in voting Yes for Libraries by voting yes for Measure 29-164, keep open our library in Manzanita, as well as those in Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Bay City, Pacific City and Tillamook. Thank you.
Madeline Olson
Manzanita
