I’m writing this after hearing the horrible news about a positive test for Covid 19. I am having a problem with people who have been tested and continue to work around the people they are supposed to care for. We have all been told to self quarantine when any suspicion of exposure or having been tested. I find it totally irresponsible to expose people when there is any question whatsoever. I don’t care if you are a healthcare provider,Senator,or the common citizens. This is serious and it calls for serious actions and serious people to deal with this crisis.
Mike Richards
Bay City
