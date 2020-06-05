The City of Manzanita recently sent out a packet of information about reopening short term rentals and exhorting residents to make visitors feel welcome. In this packet were pages and pages of explanations about meetings and efforts to reopen and to welcome mainly entitled white people who visit.
Clearly, hours of focus, time and money went into these meetings. Wouldn’t it be amazing if this same amount of focus, time and money was dedicated to finding ways to make people of color and working families who live among us feel welcome?
Cathy Tinker,
Manzanita
