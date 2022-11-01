Letters to editor

I was recently asked about whether I “support continued development” in Garibaldi with respect to apartments. Here was my reply:

The only apartments project going on is the same Daniels project. Riggs’ council overturned the planning commission’s opinion and tried to approve 66 apartments, but Carl Kopacek appealed it to LUBA. Mayor Hall was mayor when it came back to council. The mayor and Councilor Katie Findling used criteria and Commissioner Finn & Parker’s written opinions to deny the 66. So, Halter (Daniels money guy) re-submitted an application for 18 apartments and 7 single family lots.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your favorite Halloween movie night movie?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.