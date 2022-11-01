I was recently asked about whether I “support continued development” in Garibaldi with respect to apartments. Here was my reply:
The only apartments project going on is the same Daniels project. Riggs’ council overturned the planning commission’s opinion and tried to approve 66 apartments, but Carl Kopacek appealed it to LUBA. Mayor Hall was mayor when it came back to council. The mayor and Councilor Katie Findling used criteria and Commissioner Finn & Parker’s written opinions to deny the 66. So, Halter (Daniels money guy) re-submitted an application for 18 apartments and 7 single family lots.
We approved the application last spring. It better fit our Comprehensive Plan. The appeal period is over. The only things we as a City can do now is provide proper oversight. I have more faith in the current team to do so. We know DEQ has been out there for additional penalties. Their final ruling is pending. Our planner can and will put a “stop work” on the project if Daniels colors too far outside the lines. Daniels & Halter claim this is their “swan song,” and plan to leave something to be proud of. We will see.
I don’t know what “continued support” means at this point. At the planning commission, we are putting the finishing touches on two pieces. The first is a design review, so we can stop any future cookie-cutter development. The second is updating our zoning codes.
Because we are land-locked with the bay to the south and the logging company uphill, we need to make more out of our land than what we’ve allowed. When we’re done, anyone who wants to provide apartments in the C-1 or D-1 zone will need to provide office and retail on the first floor. “Multipurpose” buildings. If we had those in before, then the museum would have had more shops surrounding it to provide a better experience for visitors. Residents would have more local choices. Residents on the east side, too, would have more local choices.
Candidate for City Council
