We ask that you consider voting for our friend Gordon McCraw for Sheriff of Tillamook County in the upcoming election.
We have known Gordon and his wife, Heidi since they moved here in 2006 at which time he joined the Tillamook County Sheriff’s office as a deputy. Gordon has extensive law enforcement experience at the Federal, State, and Local level which includes 20 years with the U.S. Navy and is currently serving as a lieutenant and third in overall command in charge of Emergency Management. He is well known to all of us with his daily Gordon’s Tillamook Weather Center which gives us a report on the weather and a forecast of the weather to follow.
Gordon is well qualified and has the experience to ably serve in the office of Sheriff. We ask that you consider him when you cast your vote.
Cathie & Bob Favret
Tillamook
