We have known David Gomberg since he was first elected State Rep. We have been impressed by his dedication to the well-being of local families and businesses and his ability to navigate the myriad issues facing our coastal communities.
Our first encounters with David were when he regularly attended Community Arts Project’s annual fundraising event in Pacific City that supported the organization’s art literacy program in local schools. His participation was an example of how much he cares about kids, families, and education. He made a lasting impression on us.
Recently, when a vacationing black family was verbally accosted with racial slurs on one of our beaches, David invited the family to lunch the following day. He let them know that the incident did not represent the people of Oregon or his district and offered them his personal support.
We were especially moved by Rep. Gomberg during the recent wildfires in our area. Even when he was unsure if his own home had burned in the Echo Mountain/Otis fire, he called into an online broadcast the following morning from his evacuation site to update folks in the north Lincoln City area about the fire status and the resources available to evacuees and their families.
These are just a few examples of the kind of elected official and person he is.
We regularly receive Rep. Gomberg’s personally written email newsletter (available to all). It keeps us informed about what is happening with citizens and businesses in our district and how he is working to help them. In a year of pandemic, economic depression, wildfires, racial injustice awareness, political turmoil, and global warming, David Gomberg is working hard for us on all the issues. It’s an enormous job that requires tons of energy and time. He is clearly up to it and will continue to serve us well.
We hope everyone in Oregon Congressional District 10 will join us in voting for David Gomberg as our State Representative. We need his intelligent, informed, caring leadership as we meet the challenges that await us.
Kim and Mark Cavatorta
Hebo
