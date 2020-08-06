I hear that the protests last night were violent in Seattle with many police hurt; I have not heard about Portland yet, I wonder if it was the same.
Seattle didn’t have the Federal agents and Portland does, I wonder if that makes a difference or not. I don’t think the situation is as “black and white” as it sometimes appears....perhaps there is a third alternative?
Maybe it would be good to get away from dualistic thinking and see things from both sides at once.....seeing the gray area...... seeing the possibilities for real solutions to the many problems of our society.......for inequality and injustices.....for the desire for power and control.....for the greed and discontent....for all the things that divide and anger Americans.....for all the looting and violence.....for all the businesses suffering loss and closures......for all the jobs lost and those held by those at the top........for perceived unfairness and real unfairness... for desires for more and more and more.....and fear, fear, fear by everyone in one way or another. How do we just Let it Go and Not Worry? How do we find serenity in the midst of chaos? Agreeing to disagree? Listening to others’ views? Doing one kind act every dat? Helping one person at a time? By being nice? Maybe that is the best place to start....just Be Nice!!!
Lois Bizieff
Rockaway Beach
