We need to humanize the homeless in our community. The community of Tillamook is facing an increase in the homeless population. Speaking from personal experience, people who are homeless are not well received by many. After an encounter in town, they are an afterthought. The story to be told, once we return to our own home. They are seen, or possibly heard, but not to be acknowledged. They are the ones at a light that you force yourself to not make eye contact with. These people carry a heavy and somewhat negative stigma.
As you go through your day, remember we are all human and being kind does not cost a thing. Smile at the man asking for money, help if you can or want to, but walk by with an understanding that they're struggling too. Because you have an education, because you can work a trade, because you have financial stability, because you have or had family step up to help, because you can fight your demons, doesn't mean others can or did. Homelessness is just a moments notice away for some, if not for the help they receive from others. I know when things were horrible, the kindness I received saved my life. Not everyone is blessed to have the same.
After learning of the death of someone who passed away under a bridge, most likely alone, broke my heart. Their story was not an easy one, and whatever decisions were made that led them there resulted from pain. Some of us are stronger than our demons and some still battle theirs. We all struggle with something in our own lives, including being on the verge of homelessness. Some of those battles are shown and some are well hidden. How we handle these battles determines who we are and how we treat each other defines our character. Everyones choices are their own, and you don't have to accept or support it. But you can choose to be kind. We need to re-humanize this part of our community. They're not a collective issue but just like you they have their own story. They feel and they are hurting.
Our town is such an amazing community. One that gives back, fights fires, rallies together whenever our own is fighting for their life, and supports small businesses so we don't lose them. She was, the same as all in our community- housed or not, one of us. They need our help because dying under a bridge alone should not be acceptable. Not in our town. Our town has a limited amount of resources, which are used wisely. But as all resources they eventually run out. Unfortunately there is even less for those with psychological needs and while Tillamook works on this issue there should be grace given to all.
-Rachel Ohi, Tillamook
