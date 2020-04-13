I live in Pacific City. I’ve noticed an influx of tourists even after the commisioners of Tillamook County voted to shut down short term rentals. Not only are these visitors horde buying at our tiny grocery store, they are able to rent homes to my shock! Just visit VRBO.com or Airbnb and one can easlily rent over 60+ homes as soon as tommorrow. As a recently laid off housekeeper, I know the company I work for has blocked out all homes until May. I’m angered that SO MANY homeowners have ignored the mandate and continued to spread Covid-19. These people are not passing through, they are staying here. What are we supposed to do? Please Help. Kind Regards Stay Well
Loree Shannon
Pacific City
