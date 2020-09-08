We have had soooooo many people crowding the beach here......and most of them NOT wearing masks. For awhile the parking lot was closed.....but then all the tourists parked on the streets of the village! Several of us have written to the county commissioners, the park manager, Gordon Mcgraw, and need an address for the governor.
We need to close the beach and not the parking lot! Many states have closed their beaches, let us do the same. As we go down to get our mail, we pass many of these people walking on the main street.....most without masks. This situation is endangering the residents of Oceanside.
Who will fix this? Who will help us?
Elki Powers
Oceanside
