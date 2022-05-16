I would love to see it get started again. Children were able to see cows up close, learn how they were fed and all of the work that was done by local farmers. Most of the children thought milk originated in the local store.
We learned how to make cheese, butter and other dairy products. It was a great lesson. I took kids out to visit local farmers like Bub Boquist, Fritz Vermilyea and we visited the Hogan farm. The children at Pacific Christian School are ready again to do visits and learn the local culture.
The “take off’ would include other business who would be able to set up a booth where kids could ask questions and examine products. an example I like is that I am not a fisherman. But if a person were to have a boat and equipment and tell some stories, I might just go on a fishing adventure. this could apply to any business. What products and services do you develop and deliver and how would your portray them to school kids? Ornella Chadwick turned 103 April 25th, happy birthday Ornella.
Harry Hewitt
Tillamook
