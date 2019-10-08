As a North Coast parent, I think regularly about what our local schools need to prepare our children for success. We need smaller class sizes so kids get more one-on-one attention from teachers; new equipment, curriculum & programs to prepare students for a modern economy; and counselors and support staff to help keep them in school when life gives them challenges young people shouldn’t have to deal with, but sometimes do. I’m glad we have leadership like State Representative Tiffiny Mitchell, who voted to pass the Student Success Act, which invests $2 billion into our public schools and early childhood education programs, including critically needed funding for our kids here on the North Coast. The new dollars will hire school counselors and nurses, bring back art, music, PE and other programs that keep kids in class, and so much more. When she first ran for office in 2018, she promised voters that she would do something to help our chronically underfunded schools. And she did! We need to keep Rep. Mitchell in office so she can keep fighting for our schools. Our kids are counting on it.
Nadia Gardner
Arch Cape
