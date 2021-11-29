The updates from TMHH on the virus are great. It's been a race between the creamery and the hospital with highest counts for several weeks. The Creamery seems the winner / loser for out breaks. I drive by the daily and visitor lines are quite long to get service (inside / out side). I am not sure how the virus trail can be detected within the county and outside the county with the creamery being the most visited place within the county. I believe one of the most employed company within the county. The data collected by the county should provide a solution rather than a statistic. Any readers have an idea to help with the problem?
-Jerrold Rzuczek, Tillamook
