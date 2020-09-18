The PCR test was created to study viruses in a lab, and not as a diagnostic tool to detect viruses. Kary Mullis the biochemist who created the PCR test was adamant that it was not to be used for clinical diagnosis and he went head- to- head with Dr. Fauci regarding using it to diagnose HIV/AIDS in the 90’s .
On page 38 of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel, “Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of an infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms.” As a result, this misapplication of the PCR test means the entire Covid event has been based on invalid “testing results.”
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny points out that the longer the time between symptom onset and test, the more likely that the test will be negative. Tests can go from negative, to positive, and back to negative as your immune systems clears the infection. No one knows exactly what a “positive” test means.
Due to a “flaw” in one of Connecticut’s testing systems, 90 of 144 people who were tested for the virus between June 15 and June 17 received a false positive test. Testing “flaws” like this are being identified in every state. The testing is so unreliable that in Tanzania a pawpaw fruit, a bird, goat and an inanimate object tested positive for COVID after the President of Tanzania sent in these specimens because he didn’t trust the validity of this test.
Many of these test kits were contaminated also invalidating the results and the invalid data continues to accumulate. In Florida they showed a 100% positivity which is statistically impossible. Then we have antibody tests and antigen tests lumped together skewing the testing results. Antibody tests don’t have any demonstrated usefulness since they have not been evaluated by the FDA and independent evaluation showed a 50% false positive rate; also, they are intended to show evidence of a past infection, not a current one.
Now the CDC has flipped again recommending that those that are asymptomatic don’t need to be tested until they show symptoms. This has been the kind of response we’ve seen in the medical/healthcare establishment starting with the WHO, CDC, Task Force, FDA, and state healthcare systems. It has become so politically charged people are left confused who to trust and what to believe. This PCR test for many has been elevated to a religion where no one is allowed to question the reliability of the test or the results. There’s a raging debate about whether or not the virus has really been purified and isolated. The FDA admitted it had not been done in a CDC report. A Chinese study found that the test yields false positives 80% of the time. That fact alone, if true, renders the results unreliable Finally, many doctors and microbiologists have come forward to say that the test cannot discriminate between SARS-CoV-2 and any other coronavirus. It cannot even tell if you have anything like an infectious event underway or if any of these coronaviruses have ever been infectious.
The moment of truth .“This week the CDC quietly updated the Covid number to admit that only 6% of all the 153,504 deaths recorded actually died from Covid. That’s 9,210 deaths. The other 94% had 2-3 other serious illnesses and the overwhelming majority were of very advanced age”. Look at cormobidities.
Our entire existence right now is based on the numbers that “test positive”. Does that mean they actually have the infection? Does it mean anything at all?
Robin Kostrikin
Pacific City
