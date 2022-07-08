I am a current eighth-grader at Tillamook Junior School (TJHS). As a Junior High School student, I was very happy to see that Tillamook built a skate park and that the Theater stayed open due to our community seeing the value of having places for kid’s families to do things locally.
However, we still do not have a lot of low-cost opportunities for the kids of Tillamook County. I would like to propose the following ideas to the community to see if we could create more things to do year-round for kids and families.
1. Arcade
2. Paintball
3. Four court indoor basket building.
I feel that our community and myself would benefit from these activities because kids and families would have more outdoor activities to do together and more space for sports practices which would have more outdoor activities to do together and more space for sports practices which would help take some stress away from the YMCA for practice times. During summer kids won’t be as bored sitting around at home when they could go to the arcade and the paintball course.
Max P. Abrogoua
Tillamook
