We need a legitimate debate on the effectiveness of masks, the type of masks, the situations in which they are worn, the duration of time, the guidelines that need to be met to measure their effectiveness and how they impact our health?
There are questions that need to be answered.
Why did the CDC, World Health Organization, and people responsible for setting public health policy such as Dr. Fauci and Surgeon General Jerome Adams state that masks should not be worn by the general public then change their stance and say that everyone needs to wear a mask? Now not only are people being publicly shamed for not wearing a mask, Dr. Fauci has stated recently that all means necessary should be implemented to do so without ever explaining what changed? Let’s remember in some parts of the country people are being fined, and others put in jail for not wearing a mask or social distancing while at the same time we are releasing criminals so they don’t get this virus. People are being verbally and physically attacked for not wearing a mask. Non-mask wearers are being reported to the authorities much like what they did during Nazi Germany.
Do masks that are continuously reused, cross-contaminated, and not properly disposed of become a trap to further transmit the virus or become incubators for other pathogens, or at the very least for bacteria, which are larger than viruses that can harm the mask-wearer?
What are the known side effects to one’s health after wearing these masks for hours on end especially for children in school? Does long-term mask-wearing lower oxygen levels and compromise our immune systems? Let’s remember this virus has been shown to affect the oxygen in our hemoglobin.
Do masks cause people to touch their faces more often, the exact opposite of what was originally the desired result?
We should be getting answers to these questions before allowing any executive authority to create mandates that can be used anytime they decide it’s in our best interests. Isn’t this what they do in authoritarian/ totalitarian countries like China and North Korea for instance? Many experts in epidemiology, virology, immunology, medical professionals, PPE experts and other scientists have been speaking out, but why are their voices censored in the media? They should be part of this conversation.
To this day, there has never been a clinical study with randomized controlled trials in non-health-care settings that support the effectiveness of universal mask-wearing in public. All we have so far are anecdotal and laboratory filtration studies, not real human-to-human studies. Dr. Fauci went from dismissing the idea of wearing masks in March on 60 minutes to now telling a group of Georgetown University students that he couldn’t even conduct a study because he was so scared of having even a study group go without masks and it wasn’t necessary because there are already so many scientific studies that have been done. However, when it comes to a vaccine, he decided it was appropriate to bypass animal studies before going to human clinical trials for Moderna and the Gates Foundation.
The question we should be asking is if our government can now mandate changing social behavior without any long-standing evidence to back it up, what else can they get people to do without presenting evidence and having a democratic debate? We certainly appear to be moving in the direction of China=masks/social distancing/lockdown are very similar to their social credit scores. What are we doing to our children psychologically and physically by keeping them in a constant state of fear? Where is the evidence that shows that children spread this virus, or the impact of wearing a mask on their young, growing bodies? I encourage people to turn off their TV and start doing their own independent research and defer to common sense and whether what we are being asked to do is based on science, or is strictly political for social conditioning. What is the endgame?
Robin Krostrikin
Pacific City
