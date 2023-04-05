We often hear about the need for broadband in rural areas, and this is one reason why. The CenturyLink internet went out here in Beaver on the afternoon o March 8, and as of today, March 19, it has yet to be restored. Many ETRS (Estimated Time of Restoration) have been given and passed. Please, Commissioners, do your best to bring us reliable internet.
Kevin Bell
(0) comments
