I’m writing to address a situation that affects our community as well as what seems to be a nation-wide issue. With the current uptick in crime across our county and indeed, the whole country, there are many reasons we can point to, but one issue that isn’t at the forefront of our minds is the challenge of attracting qualified and/or experienced people to Tillamook County for law enforcement positions.
It’s no secret that there has been a large decline in police officers and Sheriff’s deputies in the last 2 years. For Tillamook County, the challenge to keep and attract applicants for the Sheriff’s Office and Corrections has been especially difficult since Tillamook County Commissioners have been reluctant to increase salaries to stay in line with competitive wages for law enforcement positions in surrounding counties. Tillamook County is lagging behind every other Oregon county in salaries for law enforcement. Entry level pay for Deputy positions in Tillamook County are $3,736 per month compared to Lincoln County at $4,734. Clatsop County is $4630. and Washington County ,is $5,157. The lower pay level might be justifiable if the cost of living also were lower than other areas but according to Redfin, the median home cost in Tillamook County is 550k, up a staggering 182.8% from last year. And of course, trying to find a rental house in our area is challenging to put it mildly.
My objective in writing this is not to advocate for higher wages. I simply believe that is a major reason we aren’t seeing applicants for these positions. My objective is wanting a safer, family friendly community. Those of us who have been here a long time can see the negative changes, with homelessness, crime, drugs etc. We need a fully staffed Police Department and Sheriff’s Office to prevent further deterioration of our beautiful county.
I know it’s always a touchy subject asking taxpayers to give more. I’m one and I’m particular about where I like my tax $$ to go. This isn’t about another bond to pay for salary increases. This is an appeal to you, the community to put some pressure on our Commissioner’s to step up during negotiations to bring Tillamook County law enforcement personnel up to a wage that allows them to put down roots here and make a career with the Sheriff’s Office or Tillamook City Police Dept. Law enforcement is a great career. Tillamook County is a great place to raise a family. But the almighty dollar is the bottom line.
Please call or write to our Commissioner’s to let them know that it is their responsibility to enable our law enforcement staff to protect us. We need law and order to keep Tillamook County the beautiful, wholesome, peaceful place we love.
Brenda Carter
Beaver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.